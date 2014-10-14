Brooklyn DA combines drug and gang units to form new violent crime bureau

Brooklyn DA Kenneth Thompson on Wednesday, May 21, 2014. Photo Credit: dlandstudio architecture/WXY architecture+urban design

In an attempt to better target traffickers of drugs and firearms, Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson is merging the gang and narcotics units to form a Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau.

The new bureau, aimed at incapacitating gangs and drug organizations, will bring together prosecutors with expertise in both these types of cases, Thompson said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau will significantly increase our ability to save lives and protect communities in Brooklyn that have long suffered from gun violence, drug dealing and other criminal acts committed by gangs,” Thompson said in a statement. “I look forward to the success of this bureau as it works to protect the people of Brooklyn from some of the most dangerous and violent criminals on our streets.”

The new unit will focus on targeting traffickers of drugs and firearms, he said. It will work closely with the fraud bureau and cybercrimes unit.