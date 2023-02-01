Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Fire at Brooklyn NYCHA complex injures two people: FDNY

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Firefighters at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Firefighters assess a blaze at a NYCHA complex at 515 Fountain Ave. (Photo: Lloyd Mitchell)

A fire at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Wednesday morning left two people with minor injuries, Fire Department sources said.

Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the 7th floor of a building within the Cypress Hills Houses, located at 515 Fountain Ave. in East New York, at about 10 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The first responding FDNY units were met with heavy smoke and fire inside an apartment. The blaze was brought under control by about 10:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, although residents were upset, saying that the building lacked proper heating.

“We have been without heat inside this building for weeks,” one resident told amNY Metro. “NYCHA needs to do something.”

It isn’t clear whether the cause of the fire stemmed from residents trying to heat their homes via means such as their stoves. 

 

Firefighters at the scene of an all-hands fire at the NYCHA Cypress Hills Houses at 515 Fountain Ave. (Photo: Lloyd Mitchell)
Residents at 515 Fountain Ave. complained about a lack of heat (Photo: Lloyd Mitchell)

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC