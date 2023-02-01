Fire at Brooklyn NYCHA complex injures two people: FDNY

A fire at a Brooklyn NYCHA complex on Wednesday morning left two people with minor injuries, Fire Department sources said.

Sixty firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the 7th floor of a building within the Cypress Hills Houses, located at 515 Fountain Ave. in East New York, at about 10 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The first responding FDNY units were met with heavy smoke and fire inside an apartment. The blaze was brought under control by about 10:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, although residents were upset, saying that the building lacked proper heating.

“We have been without heat inside this building for weeks,” one resident told amNY Metro. “NYCHA needs to do something.”

It isn’t clear whether the cause of the fire stemmed from residents trying to heat their homes via means such as their stoves.