Brooklyn gang member sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violent carjacking spree: DA

A Brooklyn gang member was sentenced Wednesday to more than 20 years in prison for multiple armed carjackings that took place in his home borough during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.

Dieuverson Caille, 22, who was convicted of four carjackings following a one-week trial in March, was sentenced to 24 ½ years in prison Oct. 18 for his crimes, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office.

Caille, along with accomplices, was sentenced for robbing his victims at gunpoint between August 2020 and June 2021, according to prosecutors. He targeted drivers throughout the borough— including in Flatbush, East New York and Canarsie—and stole their iPhones and cash.

“The defendant terrorized Brooklyn by committing a string of violent crimes against random, innocent people,” said U.S. Attorney Brion Peace in a statement Wednesday. “The city is a safer place because of today’s sentence.”

Caille’s first carjacking took place on Aug. 28, 2020, when he targeted a man at gunpoint who was driving an Infiniti in Flatbush. He, along with two accomplices, forced the victim into the backseat and drove him to an ATM to withdraw money.

The victim escaped by jumping out of a car window, authorities said.

In another incident, on Sept. 3, 2020, Caille and several accomplices carjacked a man in a Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint in Flatbush and pistol whipped him before robbing him.

Two months later, Caille, acting alone, carjacked a man behind the wheel of a BMW who was working as a rideshare driver in Flatbush. The following day, Caille crashed the vehicle and struck a pedestrian.

On June 20, 2021, Caille and an accomplice carjacked the driver of a Porsche at gunpoint in East New York, according to court records.

Caille, who also goes by the name “Savage,” has a lengthy criminal record and is a member of two gangs–Eight Tray Gangster Crip and Haitian Loc gangs.

At 16, Caille was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property when he robbed the Chabad Synagogue Beth Menachem Mendel located at 1703 Avenue J in Midwood in 2017.

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban issued a statement Wednesday following Caille’s sentencing.

“Today’s sentence appropriately punishes a brazen criminal who tormented unsuspecting New Yorkers at the peak of the pandemic, and amid a citywide and nationwide spike in motor vehicle thefts,” Caban said. “Mr. Caille has now been held fully accountable for his actions.”