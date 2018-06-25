News Brooklyn girl killed after driver hits her on Bushwick sidewalk, NYPD says The driver was leaving a parking area when she hit the girl and her mom, police said. A 4-year-old girl in Brooklyn was killed when a driver hit her on Sunday, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock / carlballou By Alison Fox and Nicole Brown alison.fox@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 25, 2018 9:55 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 4-year-old Brooklyn girl died after she was hit by a driver leaving a parking lot in Bushwick on Sunday, police said. Luz Gonzalez and her 39-year-old mom were walking on the sidewalk on Hart Street near the intersection with Wyckoff Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. A 38-year-old female driver hit them as she was exiting a parking area that is adjacent to the sidewalk, according to police. The woman kept driving, but was stopped a few blocks away, cops said. Police ruled the incident an accident and no arrests were made. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. Her mother was treated for cuts on her leg, cops said. By Alison Fox and Nicole Brown alison.fox@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.