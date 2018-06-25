LATEST PAPER
News

By Alison Fox and Nicole Brown alison.fox@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @AlisonFox
A 4-year-old Brooklyn girl died after she was hit by a driver leaving a parking lot in Bushwick on Sunday, police said.

Luz Gonzalez and her 39-year-old mom were walking on the sidewalk on Hart Street near the intersection with Wyckoff Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. A 38-year-old female driver hit them as she was exiting a parking area that is adjacent to the sidewalk, according to police.

The woman kept driving, but was stopped a few blocks away, cops said. Police ruled the incident an accident and no arrests were made.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. Her mother was treated for cuts on her leg, cops said.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

