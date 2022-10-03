Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Greenwich Village

Brooklyn man cuffed for stabbing man to death in Greenwich Village

By
comments
Posted on
GettyImages-824797556-1200×750-1

A Brooklyn man was cuffed for stabbing a man to death in Greenwich Village last spring.

According to police, at 1:27 a.m. on May 13 officers from the 6th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at the intersection of West 4th Street and 6th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 28-year-old Brooklyn resident Samer Abdalla with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed Abdalla to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Abdalla was involved in a dispute with a group of men at the location prior to the stabbing. The group fled on foot before police arrived.

On Oct. 3, the NYPD announced that 25-year-old Brooklyn resident Damon Clemmons was arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was charged with murder and manslaughter.

 

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC