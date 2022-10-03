Brooklyn man cuffed for stabbing man to death in Greenwich Village

A Brooklyn man was cuffed for stabbing a man to death in Greenwich Village last spring.

According to police, at 1:27 a.m. on May 13 officers from the 6th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at the intersection of West 4th Street and 6th Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 28-year-old Brooklyn resident Samer Abdalla with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed Abdalla to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Abdalla was involved in a dispute with a group of men at the location prior to the stabbing. The group fled on foot before police arrived.

On Oct. 3, the NYPD announced that 25-year-old Brooklyn resident Damon Clemmons was arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was charged with murder and manslaughter.