Brooklyn man fatally struck by driver while riding electric motorcycle on FDR Drive: NYPD

A 40-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after being rear-ended by a vehicle while he was riding an electric motorcycle on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said.

Nathaniel Knight, who lived in Dumbo, was riding northbound on the FDR Drive near East 55th St. at around 10:30 p.m. when a 2008 Honda Civic rammed into him from behind. The collision led to a domino effect, with a vehicle behind the Honda Civic slamming into the back of it—pushing the Honda on top of the 40-year-old.

Knight was pinned underneath the Honda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operators of the two vehicles, both 19-year-old men, remained at the crash site and were not injured.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash. No arrests have been made.