One dead, one questioned in possible gang shooting on East Harlem street | amNewYork

Charges are pending against a man connected to a deadly shooting in East Harlem on Monday night that detectives believe might be gang-related, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified male victim was gunned down following a dispute at the corner of East 118th Street and 1st Avenue. Less than an hour later, cops tracked down a suspect in the shooting in Midtown — but a second individual, who drove the getaway car, remains at large.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim and two suspects were each known to each other, and engaged in a dispute at the East Harlem intersection at about 10:20 p.m. Monday night. The reasons for the argument, sources said, are not known at this time.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said, it appears one of the suspects walked up to the victim and shot him in the head not long after the dispute ended. Both perpetrators then took off inside a silver BMW sedan.

Officers from the 25th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found the wounded victim at the intersection. They also located a firearm near the victim’s body.

EMS units rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

During the preliminary investigation near the East Harlem location, law enforcement sources said, police observed the silver BMW sedan. Officers tailed the vehicle as it traveled along the FDR Drive from East Harlem to the East 53rd Street exit in Midtown.

Police moved in after seeing one of the suspects exit the vehicle near East 53rd Street; the getaway car, however, fled the scene eastbound along East 53rd Street.

Cops said the apprehended suspect was brought in for further questioning. Police said he had a firearm in his possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.