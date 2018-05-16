A man in Brooklyn tried to abduct two 10-year-old boys as they were walking home from school on separate days, attempting to lure one away by asking if he wanted ice cream, police said Wednesday.

The suspect approached one of the boys on May 7 at about 3:05 p.m. at the corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 58th Street in Borough Park. He asked the boy if he wanted ice cream and when the child declined, the man grabbed his backpack, police said. The man let go when the boy tried to bite him, cops said.

Two days later, at about 3 p.m., the man grabbed another boy’s arm in front of 5302 Seventh Ave., near 53rd Street, in Sunset Park. He let go when the child tried to kick him, cops said.

In both cases, the man fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The NYPD released a surveillance image of him Wednesday morning.

Neither boy was injured, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.