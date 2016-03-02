Brooklyn man passes out from drinking, thieves take his electronics, NYPD says

The Williamsburg man has no idea who stole thousands worth of electronics and cash, cops say.

A Williamsburg man has no idea who stole thousands worth of electronics and cash while he was passed out in his apartment, following a night of partying, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, got back to his Meserole Street apartment building at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 25. He then went into a neighbor’s apartment to party some more, but ended up blacking out, police said.

He woke up at about 6 a.m. in his own apartment, and noticed the door was open. But the party-animal fell back to sleep and didn’t wake up again until 3 p.m.

When he did, he found his Apple desktop computer, his iPad 4, and $4,000 worth of cash missing, he told police. But the man then fell back to sleep for a third time. He finally woke up again at about 7 p.m., police said.

The man has no idea who could have broken in, police said.