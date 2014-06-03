Brooklyn man wrongfully convicted of murder freed

Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson vacated another conviction Tuesdayin what has become a familiar story in the borough.Roger Logan, wrongfully …

Roger Logan, wrongfully convicted in the 1997 murder of Sherwin Gibbons, was freed as part of an effort Thompson has made since taking office this year to overturn false convictions. He spent 17 years in prison.

Logan, 53, was convicted of second degree murder for shooting Gibbons to death after an argument over a dice game. Thompson’s Conviction Review Unit freed Logan, who was serving 25 years to life in prison.

Tuesday Logan walked out of Brooklyn Supreme Court a free man.

So far, six other convictions have been overturned, he said. Of the cases reviewed so far, Thompson said 11 will not be overturned.