FedEx truck hits pedestrian outside Bay Ridge mosque, sparking violent brawl

A funeral service at a Brooklyn mosque turned violent and resulted in several arrests Monday afternoon after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The fight started when a FedEx truck carrying two employees, as it was backing up near the corner of Sixth Avenue and 63rd Street, hit a 46-year-old pedestrian just before 12:45 p.m., police said. A large group who had been attending a funeral service at the Bay Ridge mosque then surrounded the delivery truck.

A 23-year-old man who had been at the mosque punched the 25-year-old FedEx driver, cops said, after which the other 25-year-old FedEx employee grabbed a fire extinguisher and hit the 23-year-old man.

The driver of the delivery truck then slashed a 56-year-old man in the right hand, police said.

The three injured mosque attendees were all taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two FedEx employees and the 23-year-old man were arrested. Charges were pending Monday afternoon.