Mother of man shot in Brooklyn police chase, advocates call for release of body cam footage after fatal incident

Yolanda Campbell cries out for her son a day after he was killed in a police involved shooting at Utica Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on December 5.

The family of Christopher Ferguson, who was killed by police in a shootout in Brooklyn on Thursday, were joined by social justice advocate and lawyer Rev. Kevin McCall to call for justice.

On Dec. 5 at around 3:30 p.m., Brooklyn officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation within the Whitman Houses public housing complex, located at 81 North Portland Ave., where a witness told police about the shooter in a car with an out-of-state license plate. Minutes later, police saw the car headed toward Fulton Street and Washington Avenue with a female driver, Ferguson as the passenger and a 3-year-old.

The NYPD followed the car, reaching near the corner of Utica Avenue and Park Place, where police got out of the car and approached the vehicle. It was reported that Ferguson was attempting to get out of the car’s partially blocked passenger door while holding a handgun, which he then pointed at the cops.

Police fired at Ferguson 19 times, suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Though life-saving measures were taken, Ferguson ultimately died of his injuries at the hospital.

Yolanda Campbell, Ferguson’s mother, addressed the crowd gathered on Dec. 6 in Brooklyn, calling for the release of the body camera footage from the incident.

“What we see was an execution happened by the New York City Police Department. There’s so many conflicting stories that have been circulating about what happened yesterday. We demand to see the body camera footage,” said Campbell.

The group, while yelling “No justice, no peace,” echoed Campbell’s statements, calling for answers. Rev. McCall that the incident was excessive.

“I don’t care what crime that Christopher did. 17 shots is excessive,” said McCall. “You aren’t allowed to chase in New York City. Now, under this administration, Eric Adams’ administration, the police decides to chase someone from almost a quarter of a mile, causing his demise.”

Campbell said, “I have allowed the detectives in our house. They never found any gun. Why won’t they let us see him? Is it because he is strapped to a gurney with 17 bullet holes? We want justice, release the footage. He should be here with his two kids today.”