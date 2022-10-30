Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead after being hit twice in back: cops

A man took two fatal bullets to his back in a Brooklyn shooting early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 6:21 a.m. on Oct. 30 outside of 1006 Atlantic Ave. in Crown Heights. The location appeared to be a makeshift nightclub, though police sources did not immediately confirm the nature of the business.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 28-year-old man unconscious with two gunshot wounds to his backside.

Responding EMS units worked to revive him, but the victim could not be saved, law enforcement sources said. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Later, police learned that a second shooting victim had sought treatment at Kings County Hospital.

Authorities said a 51-year-old woman had been shot in her left elbow at the location. Police believe she was not an intended target, but rather a bystander hit by a bullet that went astray during the shooting. She is expected to make a recovery.

So far in the ongoing investigation, police have not obtained a definitive description of the shooter. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene, law enforcement sources said.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.