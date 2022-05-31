Cops seek suspect who open fired on Brooklyn street and left woman injured

Detectives are looking for a suspect who injured a woman after firing a gun on Brooklyn street over the weekend.

According to police, at 12:10 a.m. on May 29 a 45-year-old woman was in front of 249 Troy Avenue when an unknown man fired a gun multiple times. The victim was hit once in her left leg and the suspect fled the scene on foot to parts unknown.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released photos and a video taken from nearby surveillance footage at 1268 Saint John’s Place before the incident took place:

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, dark hair, and a dark skin complexion, aged 20 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweater, gray sweatpants, white sneakers and seen holding a black small bag inside his right sweater pocket with his right hand.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.