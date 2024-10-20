Brooklyn stabbing leaves man wounded near public housing complex

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who stabbed a man at a public housing complex early on Sunday morning.

Cops said the attack happened near 135 Richards St. in Red Hook at about 5:01 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Officers from the 76th Precinct found the victim, a 34-year-old man, stabbed in the abdomen. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the assault remains unknown and under investigation. Police believed the victim was attacked by a suspect described only as a male with a dark complexion who fled in an unknown direction following the assault.

The 76th Precinct had seen 97 felony assaults year-to-date through Oct. 13, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s a 12.8% increase from the 86 felony assaults reported at the same point last year.

So far, no arrests have been made in Sunday’s stabbing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.