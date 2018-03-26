News Man wanted for punching 5-year-old boy on Brooklyn G train, according to NYPD The suspect has one prior arrest earlier this year, police said. Ramon Thomas allegedly assaulted a 5-year-old boy on a Brooklyn G train on Saturday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated March 26, 2018 7:28 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police on Sunday were looking for a man who attacked a 5-year-old boy riding the train with his mother in Brooklyn over the weekend. The boy and his mom were on a southbound G train just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when Ramon Thomas, 25, attacked the child, according to police. Thomas, who has one prior arrest earlier this year, punched the boy as the train was approaching Bergen Street, police said, and then taunted him. He then ran off the train once it got to the Cobble Hill station and fled. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where he was treated for bruising and swelling to the left side of his face, and released. Police described Thomas as about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, and having a mustache. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.