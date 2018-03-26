Police on Sunday were looking for a man who attacked a 5-year-old boy riding the train with his mother in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The boy and his mom were on a southbound G train just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when Ramon Thomas, 25, attacked the child, according to police.

Thomas, who has one prior arrest earlier this year, punched the boy as the train was approaching Bergen Street, police said, and then taunted him. He then ran off the train once it got to the Cobble Hill station and fled.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Health Cobble Hill where he was treated for bruising and swelling to the left side of his face, and released.

Police described Thomas as about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, and having a mustache.