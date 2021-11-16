Brooklyn teacher arrested after allegedly kissing 13-year-old student

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn special education teacher was arrested last week after he was seen kissing a 13-year-old student on the lips, police said.

Michael D’Anna, 41, a teacher at P.S./I.S. 30 Mary White Ovington in Bay Ridge, was charged with sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child, 1010WINS reported.

An assistant principal at the school claims to have seen D’Anna kiss a male student at around 8:00 a.m. last Friday, in P.S./I.S. 30’s science lab, according to NBC. D’Anna is a tenured teacher hired by the Department of Education in 2009 and has worked at the school since and at his current school since 2013, according to the New York Post.

“The school immediately reported this deeply concerning allegation, and this individual has been removed from the school while we follow the necessary steps to pursue termination,” a Department of Education spokesperson told NY1. “The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”