Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Education

Brooklyn teacher arrested after allegedly kissing 13-year-old student

By
0
comments
Posted on
File photo via Shutterstock

A Brooklyn special education teacher was arrested last week after he was seen kissing a 13-year-old student on the lips, police said. 

Michael D’Anna, 41, a teacher at  P.S./I.S. 30 Mary White Ovington in Bay Ridge, was charged with sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child, 1010WINS  reported. 

An assistant principal at the school claims to have seen D’Anna kiss a male student at around 8:00 a.m. last Friday, in P.S./I.S. 30’s science lab, according to NBC. D’Anna is a tenured teacher hired by the Department of Education in 2009 and has worked at the school since and at his current school since 2013, according to the New York Post. 

Leading An Iconic Institution with Frank H. Wu, President, Queens College, CUNY

Schneps Connects

“The school immediately reported this deeply concerning allegation, and this individual has been removed from the school while we follow the necessary steps to pursue termination,” a Department of Education spokesperson told NY1.  “The safety of our students is our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC