Brooklyn teens indicted for beating off-duty NYPD officers, threatening to kill them

“What are you going to do? Call a cop?” one of the teens is accused of saying.

Four Brooklyn teens were indicted Tuesday for the beating of two police officers in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson said.

The teens, all 17 years old, are accused of threatening to kill the two off-duty officers when one of them went to investigate the source of the noise in front of their home.

NYPD Detective Daniel Alessandrino was inside his home, near 15th Avenue, at about 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 8 when he heard a group of about 15 to 20 teens making a lot of noise, and banging and jumping on cars, according to prosecutors. When Alessandrino and his girlfriend, off-duty NYPD officer Jaline Bernier, went outside, he asked the teens to leave.

“What are you going to do? Call a cop?” one of the charged teens, Joseph Nacmias, asked, Thompson said in a statement. Alessandrino then told the group that he was, in fact, an officer.

“I don’t care. I’ll kill a cop,” Nacmias allegedly said. “A cop is going to die tonight.”

Nacmias is then accused of lunging at Alessandrino and, when pushed away, trying to attack Bernier. The others — Jason Chalhon, Vito Morgera, and Michael Peterson — then allegedly jumped on Alessandrino and started punching, kicking, and stomping on him, Thompson said.

An attorney for Nacmias declined to comment on his behalf.

Alessandrino suffered from swelling and lacerations by his eye, nose, jaw, head, arm and knee, broken teeth, and bruising by his chest and shoulder. Bernier suffered swelling of her eye and facial pain.

The teens would be arraigned on the indictment at a later date, Thompson said. They’re charged in a six-count indictment, including second-degree assault, and unlawful possession of marijuana.