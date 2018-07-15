One teen was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing that took place at an intersection in Brownsville, the NYPD says.

At around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, police received a call about an assault that was taking place at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old with a stab wound in his abdomen, an 18-year-old with a stab wound in his chest and a 25-year-old man with a stab to his right shoulder, police said.

EMS took the victims to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where the 15-year-old, Parlay Oller, was pronounced dead, police said. The other two were in stable condition.

Police said the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out among multiple people.

Jayson Smith, 25, was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in the second degree, gang assault in the first degree, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477, or text CRIMES (274637) and enter TIPS577.