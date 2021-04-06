Brooklyn's Beat the Bomb launches tournament for escape room players with cash prizes and more | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bomb’s away! Escape room junkies can go to Brooklyn and go head-to-head with other teams for cash prizes and more.

Beat The Bomb announced the start of Pro League Open , the company’s first competitive tournament. Teams of four who participate will compete in Beat the Bomb’s hi-tech physical rooms featuring touch screens, laser mazes, projection walls, RFID readers, and motion-capture cameras, and has a signature Paint Bomb ending for those who don’t “beat the bomb.”

The team that is the fastest to disarm the World’s Largest Paint Bomb will be declared the winner.

“Beat The Bomb is taking digital gaming off the couch and into a real-world live-action format. The Pro League Open will feature elite Bomb Squads competing to win a grand prize of $1,000 in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament,” said Beat The Bomb CEO Alex Patterson. “E-sports is exploding in popularity but needs a format that retains both the physicality of traditional sports, and also the focus on team collaboration. That’s why we created Beat The Bomb’s Pro League.”

The qualifying period is taking place from now through April 30, with any four-person team, aged 13 or older, that comes to Beat the Bomb is open to competing. Teams must have exactly four players in order to log a qualifying score, and can play as many times as they want. Only a team’s best score will be logged. Anyone can participate, and all past Bomb Beaters will receive an exclusive 50 percent discount to come back and log a qualifying score.

The top 8 teams will be invited to the Open, where matches will be conducted as real-time Battle Mode games pitting the teams against each other in Beat The Bomb’s two identical ‘Game Pods’ in Brooklyn. Teams must follow all official tournament rules to be communicated and monitored by onsite referees.

The Open will be held at 6 p.m. on May 6 at Beat the Bomb, located at 255 Water St., with COVID-19 measures in place to protect the safety of players and staff. The event will also be streamed on Beat the Bomb’s Instagram , TikTok , and Twitch channels.

Prizes include a $1,000 grand prize for the winners and $250 for the runner-up, plus swag bags and free tickets for future play for first through fourth place. All competing teams will get an exclusive Pro League pin.