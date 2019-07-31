The NYPD is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to arrests in the Brownsville shooting that killed one man and injured 11 other people.

Police are looking for at least two gunmen who opened fire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Brownsville Playground during the annual Old Timers Day block party.

The man who died, Jason Pagan, 38, of Brooklyn, was an alleged Bloods gang member, police officials said Monday. Some of the other victims, men and women between the ages of 21 and 55, also have ties to gangs, they said.

“Whether that played a role in the shooting has yet to be determined,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a briefing.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the victims were targets or innocent bystanders.

The block party, which has been untouched by violence for decades, had capped off a weeklong series of events celebrating the neighborhood. Community members, activists and politicians held a march Monday evening to denounce gun violence and call for peace.

With Anthony M. DeStefano