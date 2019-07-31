News NYPD offers reward in search for Brownsville shooting suspects The shooting at the Brownsville Playground on Saturday killed one man and injured 11 other people. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated July 31, 2019 12:45 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The NYPD is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to arrests in the Brownsville shooting that killed one man and injured 11 other people. Police are looking for at least two gunmen who opened fire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at the Brownsville Playground during the annual Old Timers Day block party. The man who died, Jason Pagan, 38, of Brooklyn, was an alleged Bloods gang member, police officials said Monday. Some of the other victims, men and women between the ages of 21 and 55, also have ties to gangs, they said. “Whether that played a role in the shooting has yet to be determined,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a briefing. It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the victims were targets or innocent bystanders. The block party, which has been untouched by violence for decades, had capped off a weeklong series of events celebrating the neighborhood. Community members, activists and politicians held a march Monday evening to denounce gun violence and call for peace. With Anthony M. DeStefano By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Gang ties eyed in Brownsville shooting: NYPDNYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said a number of those wounded had what he called "gang histories," although he wouldn't elaborate. Deadly Brownsville shooting sparks march against violenceA bus providing therapeutic services was on-site offering counseling to people who were traumatized by Saturday's shooting. Cops looking for at least 2 suspects in Brownsville shootingMayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out a statement saying that the shooting "shattered a peaceful neighborhood event." Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.