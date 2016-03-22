Brussels attacks prompt increased security at NYC transit hubs

State and local officials are stepping up security across New York City in the wake of attacks in Brussels on Tuesday.

At least 34 people were killed in two blasts at the Brussels Airport and an explosion on a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital, according to published reports.

The NYPD released a statement several hours after the attacks, saying police officials were “closely monitoring” the situation and that they are in close contact with international partners and the FBI.

As a precaution, the NYPD has deployed additional counterterrorism resources across the city.

The NYPD said the deployment was out of “an abundance of caution” and that there is no known connection between New York City and the attacks in Brussels.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the attacks in Brussels “senseless” and outlined plans to ensure public safety.

“These were acts of pure evil that have claimed the lives of people who were doing nothing more than going about their days,” the governor said. “My heart grieves for all those who have been impacted, and as we learn more about these attacks, New York will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the international community against terrorism — as the world has done for us in the past.”

Cuomo said that despite no known, credible threat to the state or New York City, he has ordered stepped-up security at all major transit hubs, including JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal.

“And as we have seen time and again, when we are united, terror has never prevailed and never will,” Cuomo said in a statement. “On behalf of all New Yorkers, I offer my thoughts and prayers to the people of Belgium on this tragic day.”