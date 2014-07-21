Bump Water gives prenatal vitamins

100% of the vitamins recommended for pregnant women in one 16 fl. oz.-bottle.

Pregnant women who have trouble stomaching huge prenatal vitamins have a supplement straight out of Brooklyn that might be easier to swallow.

Bump Water, founded in 2012 by Amber Wilcox and Stacy Rauen, packs 100% of the vitamins recommended for pregnant women in one 16 fl. oz.-bottle.

The Williamsburg-based company was inspired by Wilcox and Rauen’s own pregnancies.

The duo described their mutual distaste for prenatal pills and thought there had to be an easier and more comfortable way for pregnant women to get essential nutrients.

The drinks contain a full dose of folic acid, which is proven to reduce neurological issues, heart defects and instances of autism and cleft palate in babies.

Although Bump Water has tons of vitamins and other nutrients to support prenatal health, Wilcox and Rauen do not recommend that women skip their regular vitamins altogether.

“We don’t want Bump Water to be a replacement-we want it to be a supplement,” said Wilcox.

Both women’s husbands, Jon Rauen and Spencer Wilcox, play pivotal roles in Bump Water’s success.

With both having MBAs and background knowledge in business, they help with strategy, marketing and beyond.

This August, a non-carbonated version of the beverage will be available in lemonade and pomegranate mixed berry.

Most recently, the bottles are manufactured and shipped from Dade, Florida. Bump Water Sparkling, which comes in cranberry ginger and lemonade, is produced in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

While neither have a background in science, Wilcox and Rauen worked with OBGYNs and Flavorman — a beverage developing company in Louisville, Kentucky — to develop their formula.

Despite that, the pair is working tirelessly to further develop their drink line and aim to have them sold in major retail stores in the near future. A lemon-lime flavor is currently in the works.