News Bus theft suspects still sought with Bronx man in custody Police say Mamoudou Camara was involved in four joy rides through Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens. Police have arrested a Bronx man in the theft of four MTA buses. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang Updated February 4, 2019 11:43 AM An 18-year-old man was arrested but police were still looking for several alleged accomplices in a series of MTA bus thefts around the city. Mamoudou Camara of the Bronx was charged over the weekend with four counts each of first-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in four different bus thefts, police said. Camara was allegedly involved in all four joy rides in which a group stole a bus and drove it around Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens. In the first theft, Camara allegedly stole a bus with two other people from a bus depot at Williams Place and Herkimer Street in Cypress Hills just after midnight Dec. 23. Later that day, he is accused of hopping on another unoccupied MTA bus that was parked at 925 Hunts Point Ave. in the Woodstock area of the Bronx at about 7:30 p.m. with three other men and two women and driving it around for several hours. On Jan. 15, Camara allegedly boarded a parked bus by South Road and 165th Street in Jamaica and drove it for just under two hours, dropping it off in Cypress Hills. And on Jan. 27, he allegedly stole a fourth bus parked by the corner of 12755 Flatlands Ave. in East New York. Police said the bus was later found in the Woodstock area of the Bronx.