California man faces attempted murder, assault charges for unprovoked stabbing at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A California man has been indicted for allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal,

Watsonville, CA resident Michael McColskey, 42, was charged with attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on May 23.

According to court documents, at 5:40 a.m. on April 22, the victim, a carpenter, was waiting for his coworker at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and went over to a pillar outside of the Hudson News store to sit and read. As he was reading, McCloskey allegedly came up from behind the victim and stabbed him nine times in an unprovoked attack.

McCloskey allegedly stabbed the victim in the throat, neck, back and arm, causing several lacerations, puncture wounds and substantial pain. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he received approximately 47 stitches and had to stay overnight for additional treatment and testing.

Port Authority Police Department officers heard the screaming and ran over to the store, quickly taking McCloskey into custody. A knife was recovered from the scene.

“As alleged, Michael McCloskey viciously stabbed a carpenter at the world’s busiest bus terminal, causing significant injuries,” said District Attorney Bragg. “In Manhattan, we take acts of violence committed at major transit sites very seriously and will continue working hard to hold accountable those who commit such acts. I wish the victim a swift recovery.”