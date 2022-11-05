Candy Crush celebrates 10 years anniversary of the game with a NYC takeover

Mega popular iOS and Android video game Candy Crush celebrated its 10 year anniversary by transforming downtown Manhattan into a candy-inspired carnival marked with a 500 drone display, live music and Candy Crush-inspired food, drink and games.

Throughout the Nov. 4. celebration, over 1,000 people came to join in on the fun at the Battery Park Esplanade Plaza and watch the stunning drone performance,

For ten minutes, the hundreds of drones took to the skies to perform a synchronized Candy Crush game in the sky, which could be seen from downtown to midtown as well as far as across the Hudson.

“We are honored to celebrate such an incredible milestone for Candy Crush Saga,” said Fernanda Romano, Chief Marketing Officer at King, the company which owns and develops the game. “Candy Crush Saga is one of the most beloved mobile games of all time and remains a daily source of fun in millions of peoples’ lives. We wanted to mark this momentous anniversary by showcasing some of Candy Crush Saga’s most iconic elements in a larger-than-life way above the world’s most iconic city skyline. We’re incredibly thankful to our players around the world who have kept us thriving for the last 10 years, and we are committed to continue making the world more playful for many years to come.”

The Candy Crush game has become a global phenomenon since its release in 2012, with hundreds of millions of players worldwide. The game has been downloaded over three billion times since its launch, and King wanted to ensure that the company celebrated this milestone in style.

“We wanted to help tell the Candy Crush Saga story in the most breathtaking way possible,” said Jeff Kaplan, General Manager, Pixis Drones. “The game is brimming with beautiful iconography, but bringing that to life required months of collaboration and the full breadth of Pixis’ engineering and design expertise. The end-product is one of the most sophisticated and vibrant performances we’ve executed, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Candy Crush Saga to help mark such a special moment.”

Beginning on Nov. 4, which happens to be National Candy Day, Candy Crush players will be able to access daily in-game awards while playing, kicking off the #10YearsofFun celebration the company is hosting.

To learn more about Candy Crush visit www.candycrushsaga.com to stay updated on any global activity celebrating ten years of Candy Crush Saga.