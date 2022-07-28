Governors Island Arts to launch new three-day ‘House Fest’

Get ready for a weekend-long celebration at Governors Island. To celebrate the organizations in residence on Governors Island there will be a 3-day long festival filled with performing and visual arts as well as cultural, educational and environmental public programs.

The celebration will be called “House Fest” and will take place from Aug. 5 – 7. Governors Island will be bringing together over 15 cultural partners to bring visitors free dance and music performances, outdoor installations, interactive workshops, open studios, panel discussions and much more. House Fest will give non-profit groups a chance to share their talents and knowledge with a wider audience of people.

“Governors Island attracts New Yorkers and international visitors alike with its wide-ranging Organizations in Residence highlighting the arts, culture, and the environment,” said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria-Torres Springer. “This weekend’s celebration of these unique organizations will bring even more attention to the educational and cultural gems in the heart of New York Harbor.”

House Fest will collaborate with diverse performers partnered with Governors Island who come from all throughout New York City. Nolan Park and Colonels Row on the island will serve as perfect backdrops for their performances. The rich history ingrained in these parks only adds to the celebration of people.

“Each year, the Organizations in Residence activate Nolan Park and Colonels Row with evocative arts experiences, and we are so excited to celebrate this cultural community with the inaugural House Fest,” said Juan Pablo Siles, Associate Curator and Producer at the Trust for Governors Island. “Governors Island Arts is privileged to have such a dedicated group of organizations here on the Island collaborating to help bring transformative, accessible programming to Island visitors and all New Yorkers.”

The performances include groups Pigeonwing Dance, Jerron Herman and Dance to the People. The interactive programs include visits from the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art, Harvestworks, The Climate Museum, ArtCrawl Harlem, 4heads, NYU Gallatin WetLab and Triangle Arts. More partnered organizations will be announced at a later date.

“Through Governors Island Arts, we are thrilled to bring together a unique group of organizations that fully embodies the diverse cultural community here in New York City,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “The singular environment of Governors Island fosters a cultural experience like no other, and I encourage all New Yorkers to come out and celebrate with Governors Island Arts at House Fest this August.”

The full schedule of events and presentations can be found here, it will continue to be updated in the next coming weeks.