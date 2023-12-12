Batch of cannabis gummies sold at New York dispensaries recalled for lack of proper testing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Attention cannabis users of New York — you may need to dispose of your gummies.

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is issuing a recall on one lot of cannabis gummies that are sold under the name Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult use edible cannabis product, sold by Jenny’s Baked. The product was sold at licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York.

According to OCM, the product didn’t undergo the required testing for consumer safety and product quality, with the recall acting as a precautionary measure since it was not properly tested. At this time, OCM has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by the consumption of this product.

The recalled batch number is ZZ-23–07-13-0001, which was distributed between Sept. 4 and Nov. 1, 2023. All dispensaries in New York are required to cease distribution and sales of the affected product immediately, including sales at CGS events.

Those who have any affected gummies can return their product, even if it has been opened, by contacting the retail dispensary where you purchased the product. Consumers can report any incident related to the use of this or any cannabis product by filing an incident form at cannabis.ny.gov/ report-an-incident. If you are feeling ill at any point after consuming cannabis, OCM recommends calling poison control.

OCM reminds any licensed New York cannabis business that if they are found to have violated adult-use regulations, they will be subject to applicable penalties. OCM reviews all allegations of alleged misconduct and if warranted, conducts an investigation and makes a determination based on Cannabis Law and regulations.

amNewYork Metro has reached out to OCM for further comment.