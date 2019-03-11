LATEST PAPER
Car destroyed, 2 hurt in Brooklyn light pole crash

A motorist and his passenger were hospitalized after the wreck on Kings Highway. 

Police officers at the scene of a serious crash in front of 5625 Kings Highway in East Flatbush Monday morning. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Two men were critically hurt on Monday after one lost control of the car he was driving and rammed into a light pole, mangling the car, police said. 

The men, a 26-year-old driver and a 30-year-old front seat passenger, were traveling in a Honda along Kings Highway near Tilden Avenue in East Flatbush just before 3:30 a.m., police said.

The driver lost control, veered off the road and hit a light pole, police said. The Honda appeared to be wrecked beyond recognition.

Both men were found still inside the car and taken to an area hospital. The driver's condition has been upgraded to stable from critical while the passenger remained in critical condition, police said.

