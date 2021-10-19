Quantcast
Carbon monoxide leak in Brooklyn apartment building leaves two young girls, among others, exposed to deadly gas

By Emily Davenport & Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A carbon monoxide leak in Brooklyn left two young children in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the FDNY, the call came in at 1:44 p.m. on Oct. 19 regarding a carbon monoxide incident at 155 Nichols Avenue. The three-story building appeared to be experiencing a carbon monoxide leak that affected several building residents, including a one-year-old and a two-year-old girl.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“My Alexa started going off, talking about the CO alarm is going off. My father went down to check and he fainted,” said a building resident.

The FDNY had the scene under control by 2:50 p.m. and the NYPD set up a route to Jamaica Hospital for the young girls to get treatment. Three other building residents are in stable condition following the incident.

“I hope those little girls are able to pull through. They are the sweetest,” said neighbor resident Mary Rodriguez.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

