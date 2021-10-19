Carbon monoxide leak in Brooklyn apartment building leaves two young girls, among others, exposed to deadly gas

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A carbon monoxide leak in Brooklyn left two young children in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, the call came in at 1:44 p.m. on Oct. 19 regarding a carbon monoxide incident at 155 Nichols Avenue. The three-story building appeared to be experiencing a carbon monoxide leak that affected several building residents, including a one-year-old and a two-year-old girl.

“My Alexa started going off, talking about the CO alarm is going off. My father went down to check and he fainted,” said a building resident.

The FDNY had the scene under control by 2:50 p.m. and the NYPD set up a route to Jamaica Hospital for the young girls to get treatment. Three other building residents are in stable condition following the incident.

“I hope those little girls are able to pull through. They are the sweetest,” said neighbor resident Mary Rodriguez.