Gang members sentenced in shooting death of Carey Gabay at 2015 J’ouvert festival

Three gang members were sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday for the death of Carey Gabay, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the 2015 J’ouvert celebration.

Micah Alleyne, 26, of Jamaica, Kenny Bazile, 33, of Canarsie, and Stanley Elianor, 27, of Brownsville, were all convicted in July on manslaughter and other charges for their role in the shootout between the Folk Nation gang and the 8-Trey faction of the Crips gang that took place at the Ebbets Field Houses in Crown Heights during the early morning hours before the West Indian Day Parade, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Gabay, 43, was with his brother and friends on Bedford Avenue enjoying J’ouvert, when he was struck in the head by a bullet. He died eight days later.

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice sentenced Alleyne to 20-to-30 years in prison, Bazile to 20-to-25 years in prison, and Elianor to three-and-a-half-to-seven years in prison for their crimes. A fourth gang member, Tyshawn Crawford, 23, pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting and received a 14-year prison sentence.

“I hope that Mr. Gabay’s family is able to take some solace in the measure of justice delivered with today’s sentences,” Gonzalez said in a statement.