Catholic League tries to get bars to join Guinness ban

The Catholic League’s battle against Guinness for dropping its support of the St. Patrick’s Day parade has now hit the Big Apple’s bar stools.

The group said Tuesday it has contacted 200 pubs in the city to ask them take part in its ongoing boycott against the beer company, but didn’t give any specifics. Bill Donohue, the league’s president, has been after Guinness after it dropped its sponsorship of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade because organizers would not allow LGBT groups to openly march.

A spokeswoman for Guinness’ parent company said sales have not been impacted by Donohue’s boycott.