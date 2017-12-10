The most sought after film star isn’t Meryl Streep or Tom Hanks, it’s Central Park.

A report released by the researching group Verve Search Ltd, found that the Manhattan green space is the most filmed location on earth. More than 231 movies have shot there, according to the report, 70 more than the second most-filmed location — Venice Beach, California.

The park has been used in movies from a wide variety of genres over the decades, including “Love Story,” “The Apartment,” “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Ghostbusters” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Directors appear to take advantage of the city, as eight out of the top 10 filmed locations in Verve Search’s list are in the five boroughs.

“Often the location of a film is a key contributor to its wider success. Even the most iconic on-screen moments can owe as much to where they take place, as to the actors who appear in them,” the company said in a statement.

The research used IMDb data for over 340,000 movies and included small scenes, or b-roll, used in movies that may have been primarily filmed outside the actual location in their study. For example, background shots of Central Park were used in “Superman Returns” even though it was shot in Sydney, Australia.