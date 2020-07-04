Chestnut, Sudo stay red hot by winning Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest in record-breaking style

The contest featured a wide 30-foot-long table with only five competitors compared to the usual 15. Each contestant was separated by plexiglass and that same glass separated members of the media nearby. Some of the contenders including fan favorites such as big Eric “Badlabnds” Booker on the men’s side and Larell Marie Mele, from Long Pond PA.

Nathan’s donated 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City, and additional efforts were made this year to raise money and bring awareness to the needs of food banks world-wide.

All of the contenders were quarantined prior to the event to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus.

George Shea, the MC of the event, was determined to put on the hot dog contest, but was forced indoors to comply with social distancing and gathering guidelines.

Even much of the media were unable to attend, the event kept secret to the last possible moment to keep crowds from gathering outside. Usually, the event is attended by thousands and they are normally entertained by dancers and singers.

“Hopefully next year, we will be back outdoors and bring back the contest to the Coney Island community,” Shea said.