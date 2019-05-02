LATEST PAPER
Child fatally struck by van advertising candy in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The boy, believed to be about 3 years old, was struck around 12:45 p.m. in the Bath Beach neighborhood of the borough, according to fire officials.

By Lauren Cook and Alison Fox lauren.cook@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @L_Cook865
A child was hit and killed Thursday afternoon by a van advertising candy in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, police said.

The boy, believed to be about 3 years old, was ahead of his mother on a scooter traveling into the crosswalk on Benson Avenue at Bay 25th Street when he was struck by the van around 12:45 p.m., according to police. The scooter was not electric, cops added.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island with head trauma and pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Another person was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, per the FDNY. It wasn't immediately clear if that person was the boy's mother or another pedestrian.

The driver of the van, which has advertisements for Skittles on one side and Starburst on the other, remained at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more on this developing story.

