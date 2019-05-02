News Child fatally struck by van advertising candy in Brooklyn, NYPD says The boy, believed to be about 3 years old, was struck around 12:45 p.m. in the Bath Beach neighborhood of the borough, according to fire officials. A child was fatally hit by a van in Bath Beach, Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Lauren Cook and Alison Fox lauren.cook@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated May 2, 2019 3:41 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A child was hit and killed Thursday afternoon by a van advertising candy in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, police said. The boy, believed to be about 3 years old, was ahead of his mother on a scooter traveling into the crosswalk on Benson Avenue at Bay 25th Street when he was struck by the van around 12:45 p.m., according to police. The scooter was not electric, cops added. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island with head trauma and pronounced dead upon arrival, police said. Another person was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, per the FDNY. It wasn't immediately clear if that person was the boy's mother or another pedestrian. The driver of the van, which has advertisements for Skittles on one side and Starburst on the other, remained at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for more on this developing story. By Lauren Cook and Alison Fox lauren.cook@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.