Chobani teams up with Seamless to offer perks for New York City poll workers | amNewYork

Many New Yorkers signed up to work the polls when early voting started on Oct. 24. As a thank you for their hard work, Chobani is partnering with Seamless to offer discounts for poll workers towards their next meal ordered through Seamless after working the polls.

Up to 1,000 poll workers in New York City can head to perksforpollworkers.com to earn $40 that can be applied to their next Seamless order. After logging on, poll workers can enter their email and submit a photo of their official NYC poll worker badge to earn their perk. Poll workers can redeem their code until Nov. 11, 2020.

Both Chobani and Seamless are also taking steps to support their employees and citizens on Election Day. Seamless employees will be given the day off to volunteer, vote and have their voices heard. Seamless and Grubhub are also offering perks for diners on Election Day and have partnered with HeadCount to assist diners and employees in getting the resources they need in preparing their vote.

Chobani employees will also be given a paid half-day off to vote as well as the opportunity to take a full day of paid volunteer time to support non-partisan election activities. Chobani is also partnering with non-partisan groups to support increased voter participation.

In addition, Chobani will be supporting poll workers in its hometowns in Chenango County, NY, and Twin Falls County, ID on Election Day. In partnership with our respective Election Commissions, coolers of Chobani Yogurt, Drinks & Creamer will be donated and delivered to all 42 voting locations in Chenango County and Twin Falls County to help sustain the nearly 400 poll workers protecting our democracy with delicious and nutritious snacks.