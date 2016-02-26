Chris Christie endorses Donald Trump for president

“There is no better fighter than Donald Trump,” he said.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Christie said at a news conference that “there is no one who is better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs.”

The New Jersey governor, who dropped out of the presidential race earlier this month, said that Trump is the only Republican candidate who can beat Hillary Clinton. Christie said that the Clintons can run a “standard political playbook” against junior senators, appearing to take aim at Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, but said that strategy won’t work against Trump.

“They do not know the playbook with Donald Trump because he is rewriting the playbook,” Christie said.

He later added, “There is no better fighter than Donald Trump.”