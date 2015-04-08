Chris Copeland, Indiana Pacers forward, stabbed near 1Oak in Manhattan

Chris Copeland, left, was reportedly stabbed outside the nightclub 1Oak in Chelsea on April 8, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images

A man and two women were stabbed near the glitzy Manhattan nightclub 1Oak early Wednesday morning, police said.

Indiana Pacers forward and former New York Knick, Chris Copeland, 31, was stabbed in the abdomen, according to media reports. A 28-year-old woman who was with Copeland was also reportedly stabbed in the arm and abdomen.

The Indiana Pacers would only confirm in a statement that forward Chris Copeland was “injured” early Wednesday morning. The Pacers are scheduled to play the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Police said a man became involved in a discussion between Copeland and the woman in front of 447 West 17th St., which down the block from 1Oak, where Copeland and the woman had been earlier in the evening. A 22-year-old man became involved, and the altercation esclated and Copeland and the woman were stabbed. They were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center.

A second woman was slashed in the abdomen during the altercation, and she was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

The man police believe is responsible is in custody.

1Oak, on West 17th St. in Chelsea, is famous for its celebrity clients and in a statement, 1Oak said it had been “fully cooperative” with police even though the incident occurred “beyond the view of our security.”

Two other NBA players, Thabo Sefolosha and Pero Antic, of the Atlanta Hawks, were arrested after they allegedly refused to allow police to establish a crime scene. Thabo Sefolosha was charged for with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Antic was charged with obstructing governmental administration, menacing and disorderly conduct.