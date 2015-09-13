Access-A-Ride driver asks to use 73-year-old woman’s bathroom, touches himself in front of her: Cop

The driver asked to use her bathroom after dropping her off, police said.

An Access-A-Ride driver was charged with touching himself in front of a 73-year-old woman after he dropped her off at her Bronx apartment over the weekend, police said.

The driver, 26-year-old Christopher Medina, apparently drove the woman home to East 174th Street, near Southern Boulevard, about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and asked to use her bathroom.

But once inside the bathroom, Medina allegedly started to moan. When the woman went to check on him, Medina was standing in the hallway holding himself, police said.

The woman started to scream and he ran.

Medina turned himself in Sunday afternoon to the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. He was charged with public lewdness, police said.

Medina was awaiting arraignment on Sunday and could not be reached for comment.