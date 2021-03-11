City to host COVID-19 Day of Remembrance, New Yorkers encouraged to share photos of victims | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The City of New York will host an official Day of Remembrance on Sunday, March 14, to honor the many New Yorkers who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

On March 14, 2020, New York City’s first known COVID-19 death was reported. Since then, thousands of lives have been lost to the virus.

The Mayor’s Office will host a Remembrance Day broadcast event that will begin at 7:45 p.m. (EST) this Sunday. All New Yorkers are invited to attend and can watch the livestream on nyc.go/COVIDMemorial. Streaming will also be available on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube via New York City’s official Mayoral accounts. Attendees can call 408-418-9388 to hear a live interpretation of the event. Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin translations will be available for code dial-in.

New Yorkers are also encouraged to directly participate in the city-wide memorial by sharing the name and photograph of the person(s) they lost to COVID-19 using this link. The submitted names and photographs may be featured as part of the City’s ceremony.

The City invites New Yorkers to share the memorial event and their memories on social media using the hashtag #COVIDMemorial. Official City accounts will highlight some of these photos, videos and messages during and after the livestream event.