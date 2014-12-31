City to name streets in honor of Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito announced Thursday that the council is fast tracking a bill that would co-name two streets in Brooklyn after Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos.

The Council will vote on the bill that honors the two cops who were assassinated on Dec. 20 during its second stated meeting in January. Once approved, Ridgewood Avenue, between Shepherd Avenue and Highland Place in Brooklyn, will be renamed “Detective Rafael Ramos Way” and West 6th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T in Brooklyn, will be co-named “Detective Wenjian Liu Way.”

“Their memory lives on in their families, and in the NYPD family. And now it will live on in the streets of the communities these brave men lived in and protected. This is an expression of our pride in each of these men, and our sadness at their loss,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The locations are close to where the officers lived and their family members are working with the co-sponsors, council members Mark Treyger, Rafael Espinal and Mark Levine.

“We will never forget the tremendous sacrifice by Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in service to our city,” Mark-Viverito, said in a statement. “These courageous men were fathers, brothers and sons, and they were committed to the protection of every New Yorker who calls this city home.”