Claremont purse snatcher pushes 82-year-old woman to ground, NYPD says

Police are searching for a man who targeted an 82-year-old woman in a broad daylight robbery earlier this month, the NYPD said.

The attack happened near the corner of Clay Avenue and East 170th Street in Claremont, the Bronx on June 9, according to police.

It was around 6:30 p.m. when the man approached the victim and pushed her to the ground, the NYPD said. He then stole her purse, which had $37 in it, before fleeing, police said.

The NYPD said no injuries were reported in the attack.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance image of the suspect with the hope that someone will come forward and identify him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.