The NYPD and emergency responders descended on Columbus Circle Wednesday morning after an apparently live explosive device was discovered in the mailroom of the Time Warner Center, officials said.

The building, located at 10 Columbus Circle, houses CNN's newsroom and offices as well as dozens of retail shops and other businesses.

The building was evacuated around 10 a.m. as the NYPD secured the area and investigated the device. The package, which also contained a suspicious white powder, was safely removed from the area around noon, according to police.

Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

