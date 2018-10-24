News Explosive device sent to CNN building in Columbus Circle: Photos By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated October 24, 2018 1:48 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYPD and emergency responders descended on Columbus Circle Wednesday morning after an apparently live explosive device was discovered in the mailroom of the Time Warner Center, officials said. The building, located at 10 Columbus Circle, houses CNN's newsroom and offices as well as dozens of retail shops and other businesses. The building was evacuated around 10 a.m. as the NYPD secured the area and investigated the device. The package, which also contained a suspicious white powder, was safely removed from the area around noon, according to police. Scroll down for photos from the scene. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY The Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle was evacuated after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY Police inspect the area outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images A bomb-sniffing dog investigates a vehicle parked near the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images Police, FBI and other emergency workers gather outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices in the building. Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images FBI and military personnel gather outside of the Time Warner Building after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images Police gather outside of the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle A truck equipped to hold explosive devices is parked outside of the Time Warner Center, where CNN's offices are located, in Columbus Circle on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: amNewYork A truck equipped to hold explosive devices leaves Columbus Circle after the NYPD responded to a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Photo Credit: amNewYork People stand outside of the Time Warner Center at 10 Columbus Circle after an explosive device sparked an evacuation of the building on Wednesday, Oct. 24. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.