Explosive device sent to CNN building in Columbus Circle: Photos

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
The NYPD and emergency responders descended on Columbus Circle Wednesday morning after an apparently live explosive device was discovered in the mailroom of the Time Warner Center, officials said.

The building, located at 10 Columbus Circle, houses CNN's newsroom and offices as well as dozens of retail shops and other businesses.

The building was evacuated around 10 a.m. as the NYPD secured the area and investigated the device. The package, which also contained a suspicious white powder, was safely removed from the area around noon, according to police.

Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Police stand outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle was
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

The Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle was evacuated after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Police inspect the area outside the Time Warner
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Police inspect the area outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

A bomb-sniffing dog investigates a vehicle parked near
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

A bomb-sniffing dog investigates a vehicle parked near the Time Warner Center after an explosive device was sent to CNN's offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Police, FBI and other emergency workers gather outside
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Police, FBI and other emergency workers gather outside the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices in the building.

FBI and military personnel gather outside of the
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

FBI and military personnel gather outside of the Time Warner Building after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Police gather outside of the Time Warner Center
Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Police gather outside of the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle after an explosive device was sent to the CNN offices on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

A truck equipped to hold explosive devices is
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

A truck equipped to hold explosive devices is parked outside of the Time Warner Center, where CNN's offices are located, in Columbus Circle on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

A truck equipped to hold explosive devices leaves
Photo Credit: amNewYork

A truck equipped to hold explosive devices leaves Columbus Circle after the NYPD responded to a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

People stand outside of the Time Warner Center
Photo Credit: amNewYork

People stand outside of the Time Warner Center at 10 Columbus Circle after an explosive device sparked an evacuation of the building on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

