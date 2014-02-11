Coalition launches to push Albany to raise minimum wage

A new state wide coalition launched Tuesday to push for a minimum wage hike.Elected officials, unions and other groups said …

A new state wide coalition launched Tuesday to push for a minimum wage hike.

Elected officials, unions and other groups said they will push for the passage of legislation that will raise the rate above its current $8 an hour. The coaltion’s members, which include 32BJ SEIU, the Working Families Party and National Employment Law Project, say other states and cities have already raised their minimum wage rates New York should join in the movement.

“Other cities and states are responding. It’s time for New York to side with these courageous workers,” Héctor Figueroa, president of 32BJ SEIU said in a statement.

The group said it will have events throughout the state to inform New Yorkers about the issue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed for a minimum wage hike during his state of the city speech Monday.