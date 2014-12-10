Dog shepherds cops to $230,000 worth of cocaine at JFK

Give this pooch a holiday bonus.

A German Shepherd detected something more than the custard powder in the suitcases of a passenger coming into Kennedy Airport from Georgetown, Guyana on Nov. 21, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

After Elza, the K-9 drug-sniffing dog, alerted his handler to a suspicious suitcase, officials conducted a baggage inspection and found three bags of milk powder and three bags of custard powder determined to contain 13 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $230,000, officials said.

Tricia Ann D’Aguiar, a U.S. citizen and the alleged owner of the suitcase, faces federal narcotics smuggling charges that will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

Attorney information for D’Aguiar could not be obtained by press time.