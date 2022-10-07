College Football: Iowa State vs #20 Kansas State: Week 6 preview, how to watch, more

The college football season is heating up, and we have a massive Big 12 showdown in Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

#20 Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) vs Iowa State Cyclones (3-2)

@ Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, October 8th

Saturday, October 8th Time : 7:30 ET

Channel : ESPNU

Betting Stats:

Spread: KSU -2 (-110)

KSU -2 (-110) Over/Under: 45 (-110)

Matchup:

After losing to Kansas, the Cyclones are looking to get back on track when they take on Kansas State at home on Saturday.

Kansas State has been productive so far in the Big 12 season, taking down the Sooners in Norman, Okla., and starting the season 4-1. The Wildcats are No. 20 in the AP Top-25 College Football Poll and look to be one of the top teams in the Big 12.

Iowa State is looking for its third-straight win against Kansas State, which hasn’t happened since the 1980s when the Cyclones won five straight. Iowa State has won three of the last four matchups with Kansas State, although the Wildcats look revamped and better than ever.

Kansas State’s one loss on the year came to Tulane in week 3, where they fell 17-10. Other than that outlier game, the Wildcats came out most weeks with dominant performances.

The Kansas State defense has been eating teams alive, putting up 14 sacks in the first five games. The defense is also putting work in the turnover game, securing nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries to start the season. With the issues Iowa State has with keeping hold of the ball, the Wildcats have the opportunity to cause the Cyclones to beat themselves.

On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats are picking apart teams on the ground, ranking first in the Big 12 in the run game. Iowa State has yet to face a quarterback as powerful in the run game as Adrian Martinez. He may not be a huge threat in the air, but he does have nine rushing touchdowns on the year.

The Kansas State offense should be a good test for Iowa State’s defense, which is at the top of the Big 12. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in total defense, with 255.4 yards allowed per game, and scoring defense, with 14.4 points allowed per game.

Iowa State has been elite on the defensive side of the ball, keeping all games within reach for the offense. The defense’s efforts are why the Cyclones are top-10 in the nation when it comes to total defense.

Iowa State has also shut out three of its five opponents in the second half. The clutch abilities of the defense will be necessary if the Cyclones want to take down the powerful Kansas State offense.

No matter how it plays out, Iowa State has a chance to get the season moving back in the right direction by defending its home turf. The Cyclones haven’t lost at home to the Wildcats since 2016, so they have a chance to make a statement on Saturday.

Players to Know:

Hunter Dekkers – Iowa State, QB

2022 season stats: 1,316 yards, 11 touchdowns, six interceptions

Saturday’s game will be an important game for Dekkers’ development. The young quarterback has been hot and cold so far, and it seems he has trouble closing games. This could be due to various factors, like play calling, the offensive lines performance or his ability to make the correct reads.

Whatever seems to be the issue with the offense, Dekkers’ six interceptions can’t be overlooked. He’s had at least one turnover in each of his starts, which could factor into the Cyclones’ inability to swing the close games. Dekkers will be a player to watch on Saturday, as it will be a prove-it game for him.

Xavier Hutchinson – Iowa State, WR

2022 season stats: 49 receptions, 504 yards, five touchdowns

It’s safe to say that Hutchinson has been one of the best receivers in the nation so far. He leads the nation in receptions (49) and is top 10 in receiving yards. Hutchinson also leads the Big 12 in all major categories.

Hutchinson is in pursuit of another school record, as he needs four receptions to become the second player in school history to pass 200 career catches. Averaging over eight receptions a game, Hutchinson should have another big day in sight.

Adrian Martinez – Kansas State, QB

2022 season stats: 654 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, nine rushing touchdowns

The Kansas State quarterback is a tough player to analyze. Kansas State is at the top of the Big 12 in the run game, thanks to the efforts of Martinez. On the other hand, the Wildcats are near the bottom in the passing game.

Martinez showed he can push his way down the field and is a serious threat in the red zone. With how airtight the Iowa State rushing defense has been, it will be interesting to see how Martinez tackles the challenge and how creative the Kansas State playcalling becomes.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah – Kansas State, DE

2022 season stats: 19 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles

Kansas State’s defense has been elite, partly due to the defensive line’s efforts. Anudike-Uzomah has been a star, putting up 5.5 sacks on the year. That puts him top five in the nation at getting to the quarterback.

Anudike-Uzomah is coming off a monster game against Texas Tech, where he found his way to the quarterback three times. The Iowa State offensive line is coming off a rough week against Kansas, allowing five sacks. Anudike-Uzomah is in for another monster day on Saturday.

