Column: Apple could embarrass itself at WWDC

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
Even a company like Apple isn't immune from the occasional public embarrassment.

One can recall Steve Jobs' uncomfortable stage gaffe at 2010's Apple Worldwide Development Conference keynote when his iPhone 4's connection kept dropping, prompting a crowd member to shout "Verizon!" as a solution.

Then we have the very premature and very regrettable launch of Apple Maps in 2012, leading the majority of users begging for the return of Google Maps to their iOS devices. And then there was that mortifying moment, also in 2012, when Apple execs proudly unveiled the iPhone's new panoramic photo feature -- a function already common on other smartphones -- as some sort of bleeding edge technology.

But while those embarrassing moments stand alone amidst more focused innovation and progressive updates, this year's Worldwide Developers Conference has the potential to be a series of several humiliating moments for Apple.

Full story at Minyanville.

