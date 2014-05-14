News Column: Apple’s possible iOS 8 feature Minyanville By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE May 14, 2014 7:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email When it comes to a tablet -- whether it's an iOS, Android, or Microsoft device -- productivity will always pale in comparison to a desktop or laptop computer. While specs and software have advanced to the point where the difference in power is minimal, a self-contained tablet, by its very nature, cannot match the speed and efficiency of a full-sized keyboard and a separate monitor. And the fact that there's a market for detachable keyboards for tablets speaks volumes about how essential PCs and laptops continue to be. However, devices such as the Microsoft Surface and Samsung Galaxy tablets have added a feature that attempts to bridge the efficiency gap. Working in conjunction with multitasking capabilities, those lines of products allow users to display a split-screen workspace with two app windows sitting side-by-side and running simultaneously. Conspicuously missing from Apple products -- which also have had issues and controversies surrounding true multitasking in the past -- the split-screen feature was used prominently in Microsoft Surface ads touting the shortcomings of the pricier iPads. Full story at Minyanville. By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.