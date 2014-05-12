Column: Is a stolen iPhone worth your safety?

Pop into any comments section covering iOS, Android, or even BlackBerry devices and you can readily see how dedicated users …

But such devotion goes beyond simple platform fandom. Smartphones have become lifelines, constant problem-solvers, and often the sole means of occupying one’s time.

So if that technological limb is suddenly amputated by some lowlife looking for a quick couple of bucks at a pawnshop, the victim’s shock, loss, and rage all hit a fever pitch in equal measure.

And in that emotional state, many people are willing to go full Charles Bronson, stalk the thief down to retrieve their phone, and maybe administer some vigilante justice.

