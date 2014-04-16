Column: Is Amazon Prime worth the money?

A reader asks the following: Is Amazon Prime worth the money? The company just raised the price by $20 and …

A reader asks the following: Is Amazon Prime worth the money? The company just raised the price by $20 and I can’t decide whether it’s still a good deal.

Great question; let’s take a look at what you get with Amazon Prime:

Free two-day shipping on most, but not all, items on Amazon.com (for example, used products from third parties typically aren’t Prime-eligible)

Access to Amazon’s Prime Instant Video Service, which offers free streaming of movies and television shows, including Amazon exclusives such as Alpha House and Betas

The ability to “borrow” e-books from the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library — those e-books can then be read on Amazon Kindle devices, with a limit of one book per month

So is this worth $99 per year following a 30-day free trial?

It depends. There are a lot of moving parts to think about.

Full story at Minyanville.